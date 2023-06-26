Malayalam
Gangster Thillankeri attacks jailer at Viyyur central prison; transferred to special cell

Our Correspondent
Published: June 26, 2023 11:36 AM IST Updated: June 26, 2023 12:48 PM IST
Akash Thillankeri.
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: Notorious gangster Akash Thillankeri, prime accused in the Shuhaib murder case, assaulted an officer at the central Prison in Thrissur's Viyyur.

Assistant superintendent Rakul who sustained injuries on the head, sought medical treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thrissur.

Thillankeri was booked slapped with charges pertaining to a non-bailable offense. He is now transferred from Viyyur jail to a special cell in the high-security prison.

Jail employees took officer Rakul to the hospital soon after the attack on Sunday afternoon.

The injury is not critical, a source at the hospital said.

As per the information, Thillankeri struck Rakul with his own head and later pushed Rakul’s head against the wall.

Provocation
Sources at the jail said Thillankeri was upset that the ceiling fan in his prison cell was not working. A quarrel ensued and Thillankeri threatened that he would resort to other measures if the fan was not repaired at once.

Soon he assaulted Rakul who was near him.

Thillankeri is the key accused in the murder of Youth Congress Mattannur block secretary Shuhaib; he was arrested under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act or KAAPA in last February.

