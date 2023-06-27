Kozhikode youth dies in bike accident

Kozhikode: A youth was killed in a road accident in Kozhikode city on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased is Nasih Nahar Hussain (22), son of Naseer Hussain, of Francis Road, Chalappuram.

As per reports, the accident happened on a flyover at Gandhi Road. However, it's not clear how Nasih met with an accident, a police officer with Nadakkav station told Onmanorama.

Police registered an FIR and launched a probe into the incident.

“We got a call from the beach hospital. The mortal remains will be taken to the Government Medical College for autopsy,” the official said.