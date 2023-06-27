Now, Prashant Babu blamed for swindling Rs 15 lakh

Kannur: A woman from Kannur has filed a police complaint alleging that Prashant Babu, the former driver of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran and the complainant in the ongoing Vigilance investigation against the Congress leader, cheated her of Rs 15 lakh.

According to Sathyavathy, Prashant Babu had collected the money from her after promising to arrange a job as a teacher for her daughter at Morazha Upper Primary School.

“I was introduced to Prashant Babu by a relative and he collected Rs 15 lakh over a period of one year in several instalments. The money was given in cash as well as in cheques. However, my daughter was not appointed to the post. When I later took up the matter with Prashant Babu, he avoided me. Now he doesn’t even pick up my phone calls,” said Sathyavathy.

Subsequently, Sathyavathy filed a complaint with the Kannur Town Police Station and Prashant Babu promised to return Rs 2 lakh every month. However, he has failed to keep his word, alleged Sathyavathy.

She has made the disclosure even as Prashant is in the news for filing a complaint against Sudhakaran.

Explaining her dealings with Prashant, Sathyavathy said that he had told her that there was a teacher’s vacancy at Morazha UP School and that her daughter would be appointed if a donation was paid. “He demanded Rs 15 lakh, which I paid somehow. I even took a bank loan for the purpose,” she said.

“I have four children and the donation was paid to arrange a job for my daughter Remya. Now, I am getting old and desperately want that money back,” said Sathyavathy.

“There is no one to help us. The police should do something to make Prashant return the money. I have all the necessary proof of transferring the amount to him,” she added.

“I even contemplated suicide, but did not resort to the extreme step thinking about my children,” she said.

In yet another allegation, Sathyavathy said that Prashant Babu had issued a threat to her for filing the complaint. “He said that he would send goons to harm and even kill me,” she said.