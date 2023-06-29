3 TN women wanted for 30 cases of theft arrested

Thiruvalla: Three women who were wanted in 30 cases of theft in various police stations were taken into custody on Thursday.

The accused are Tamil Nadu natives Durgalakshmi, Vasanthi and Ponnatha. The trio were apprehended from Thiruvalla as part of an investigation that was held based on CCTV footage.

Their latest heist happened on Monday noon at a private hospital in Thiruvalla. The accused stole a purse containing Rs 30,000 and an ATM card, which belonged to a woman who had reached the hospital for treatment purposes.

The woman realised she had been robbed only when she opened her purse to pay the bill at the counter. The police were immediately informed.

The accused were caught near the YMCA junction based on the details they gathered from the CCTV footage.

"Their modus operandi is to steal by creating a rush in buses and hospitals. On examining their fingerprints, it has become clear that they are the culprits in at least 30 cases in various police stations,” a police officer said.