Qatar accident: Kollam couple, kin killed as car falls from flyover

Doha: Three of a Keralite family, including a young couple, from Kollam district were among the five Indians who were killed in a horrific road accident in the coastal city of Al Khor in Qatar. The couple's only son, aged three, has been hospitalised with serious injuries.

The dead are Roshin John (38); his wife Ancy Gomez (29); Ancy's brother Jijo Gomez (34); their friend Praveenkumar Shankar (38) and his wife Rajyalakshmi Chandrasekhhar (33). The latter two were natives of Tamil Nadu.

Roshin was the son of Thoppil John and Dollamma of Neendakara. Puthuvel Joseph Gomez and Merlin of Azheekal are the parents of Roshin'wife Ancy and brother-in-law Jijo.

Athen Roshin, the only son of Roshin John and Ancy, is reportedly battling for life with grave injuries.

The accident took place when the car in which the families were travelling went out of control and fell from a flyover after another vehicle rammed it from behind at Al Khor, 60 km from Doha city, on Wednesday night.

Roshin had been working as an engineer in Doha for the past 10 years. Ancy and son Athen had reached Qatar only one-and-a-half months ago.

Jijo was planning to visit Kerala in August for conducting the baptism of his son. He is survived by his wife Princy and son Godfin (10 months).

The funerals will be conducted in Kerala later.