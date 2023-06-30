Uniform Civil Code: After Stalin, Kerala CM attacks Centre, calls it 'electoral ploy of Sangh Parivar'

After Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan launched an attack on the Centre for raking up the Uniform Civil Code.

Pinarayi said on Friday that 'triggering debates around Uniform Civil Code' was an “electoral ploy of the Sangh Parivar to press their majoritarian agenda for deepening communal divide”.

The CPM leader tweeted an appeal to oppose the attempts “to undermine India’s pluralism and support reforms through democratic discussions within communities”.

On Thursday, Stalin had blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attempting to completely 'disrupt the law and order situation' and cause 'religious violence'.

"Our Modi says that there should not be two types of laws in a country... I am telling you categorically, people are ready to teach a fitting lesson to the BJP in the upcoming LS polls; you (people) should be prepared and be resolute (to trounce the BJP at the hustings)," he said.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said that the NDA government at the Centre is determined to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to ensure the right to justice for everybody in the country.

The UCC refers to a common set of laws that apply to all citizens of India that is not based on religion and dealing with marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption among other personal matters.

PM Modi has pushed for the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in the country.

(With PTI inputs)