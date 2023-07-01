Dengue, rat fever and H1N1 suspected among 8 fever-related fatalities in Kerala today

Thiruvananthapuram: At least eight fever-related deaths were reported in Kerala on Saturday while the daily number of persons seeking treatment continues to remain in excess of 12,000.

Of the eight confirmed fatalities, dengue is suspected in at least two cases while rat fever and H1N1 was the likely cause of two other deaths.

According to Health Department stats, 12,728 persons sought treatment for various types of fever at government hospitals in the state on the day. The numbers are likely to be significantly higher considering the outpatient details from private hospitals and clinics are not available yet.

Malappuram continues to be the worst affected as 2,007 fever cases were reported from the district on the day. Among other major cities: Kozhikode (1,488), Thiruvananthapuram (1,182), Palakkad (1,042) and Ernakulam (1,030).

Meanwhile, the Health Department has confirmed that three of the four widely found strains of dengue have been reported in Kerala. The authorities said the spike in cases is similar to a dengue outbreak in 2017.

On Saturday, 55 cases of dengue were confirmed in the state while at least 323 are suspected to have contracted the fever.