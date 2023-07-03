Kottayam man arrested for flashing woman from his bike

Kottayam: A man who flashed a woman at Chingavanam in Kottayam last week was arrested on Sunday.

Siby Chacko, hailing from Mandiram Junction near Kurichy, is the suspect. He was taken into custody from Changanassery by the Chingavanam Police.

He is accused of flashing a student from Kodimatha near Kottayam Town.

The woman had started filming the man after she sensed something odd about his behaviour. The man was sitting on a bike.

According to her complaint, the man went on with the act even after he realised she was filming. She presented the visuals as proof before the police.

In recent months, at least three men were arrested for flashing women passengers on buses.