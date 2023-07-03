Malayalam
Kasaragod schoolgirl dies as tree falls on head in rain

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 03, 2023 07:50 PM IST
Ayshath Minha, 11.
Kasaragod: An 11-year-old girl died after a tree fell on her head near her school on a rainy Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Ayshath Minha, a class VI student of Government Higher Secondary School at Angadimogar in Puthige grama panchayat.

She was the daughter of B M Yusaf and Fathimath Sainab of Angadimogar.

The incident happened outside the school soon after classes ended at 4 pm. Ayshath and two of her friends were walking to the school bus when a small Macaranga tree (Vatta) fell on her head, said a teacher. The other two students escaped unhurt.

Teachers rushed her to a cooperative hospital in Kumbla, 15km away. But she was declared brought dead.

Ayshath is survived by her parents and three siblings, said the teacher.

