Autorickshaw crashes into sea after plunging 50 ft off Varkala hill, driver drowns

Edava (Thiruvananthapuram): In a freak accident an autorickshaw plunged into sea from a hill at this coastal village, near Varkala, in southern Kerala. Its 46-year-old driver, Farooq, drowned. His body has been now recovered from the beach at Thazhevettoor locality.

Apparently the vehicle veered off the hill as Farooq lost control of it. The autorickshaw fell off from a height of 50 feet before it crashed into sea. It hit the granite seawall abutting the hill during the fall.

The accident happened on around 7.45 p.m. on Thursday night near the beach at Manthara. Farooq's body was found on Saturday morning.

Though the Police as well as Fire and Rescue personnel had started the search for Farooq on Thursday night itself, he could not be found. The absence of street lights in the area also affected the rescue operations.

The locals and fisherfolks had continued search operations even late at night.

The hill is part of the Varkala Cliff and is behind the Manthara temple. The coastal village of Edava is only 4 kilometre from Varkala Beach, a popular tourist destination.