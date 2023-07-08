Maradu murder: Bent ceiling fan, fried cell phone belonging to Achamma found inside flat

Maradu (Kochi): The horrific nature of the shocking murder of an elderly woman by her adult son in their flat at Maradu in Kochi was revealed by the 'debris' left behind in the house.

The police team probing the murder of 71-year-old Achamma by her son Vinod Abraham has found various electronic gadgets lying destroyed inside the apartment in bizarre ways.

For instance, the blades of a ceiling fan were found bent and twisted while the cell phone used by the victim had been pan-fried inside the kitchen. The entire apartment had been lying in shambles with damaged gadgets and furniture worth lakhs of rupees piling up inside.

It has come to light he had developed a strange habit of buying electronic goods and destroying them.

The police sealed the crime scene, and the body was shifted to the mortuary of nearby Lakeshore Hospital after a postmortem at the Government Medical College, Ernakulam.

The inquest proceedings were completed by Friday noon.

Vinod who is accused of the murder has been remanded by the court.

Funeral delayed

Achamma's funeral services will be held at the Chambakkara church on the arrival of the victim’s daughter, who is an Australian citizen and living there for years.

Police hesitancy proved costly

Meanwhile, the Sub-Inspector of the Maradu police station has been blamed for being indecisive despite arriving at the flat complex hours before the murder sometime after Vinod created a scene.

The Maradu ward councillor has alleged that the police refused to force their way into the house without written consent from the apartment management.

The ward councillor said that had the cops acted swiftly the woman might have survived.

The Maradu Municipality president Antony Ashanparambil and local councilor Sheeja Sankukumar demanded action against Sub-Inspector Rijin M Thomas for worsening the situation, which led to the murder.

City Police Commissioner K Sethuraman has directed the Special Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police to probe the alleged slip-up by the police.

Achamma was found dead by a team of Marad Police that stormed the flat after a two-hour stand-off. As the flat was locked from the inside police took the assistance of the fire and rescue department to force their way in.

The accused who had hacked his mother to death was soon overpowered by the police.

SI's explanation

Responding to allegations, SI Rijin M Thomas claimed there was no lapse from the police’s side in handling the situation. “I’ve never sought a letter from anyone to break open the flat. It was not yet clear why the residents’ association handed over such a letter,” he said.

Jinxed family

Achamma and her family, who originally hailed from Thiruvalla, shifted to the Blue Cloud Apartment near the Thuruthy temple in Maradu about 12 years ago. Her husband Abraham had passed away around 35 years ago while another daughter committed suicide later.

Though Vinod is a law graduate, he has not been practising and would always coop himself up indoors. He also used to buy food from outside on most occasions.