Why the elevated Alappuzha bypass has turned into an accident blackspot

Alappuzha: The mesmerizing beauty of Alappuzha Beach would charm one and all. No wonder those who travel through the long elevated bypass that runs parallel to the beach, often get fascinated by the view of the Arabian Sea, especially during dawn and dusk.

But then, beauty could kill people literally sometimes! Accidents often happen as commuters on the coastal highway would often stop their vehicles in the middle of its narrow two-lane bypass stretch to click pictures and relish the enchanting sea view.

“It’s a dangerous spot. Several mishaps that have already happened on the stretch have left scores injured and over a dozen dead. Accidents occur almost on a daily basis, though the intensity varies. While some vehicles speed along the straight stretch, others suddenly halt their vehicles to get the sea view,” said social activist Salim Pulimootil, who resides near the area.

The 6.8 km bypass connecting Kommady in the north to Kalarcode in the south allows long-distance commuters to skip the congested Alappuzha town.

“Now CCTV cameras are very much in the news (owing to the corruption allegations on the Safe Kerala Project). But there is no such facility on the elevated highway where it is actually needed. Overspeeding by vehicle is quite frequent. Many accidents prove fatal and it’s very difficult to rush victims to hospitals. No vehicle will normally stop to avoid ‘unnecessary’ burden,” Salim pointed out.

“The other day I was travelling to Kochi from Kayamkulam. Suddenly, the two-wheeler rider in front applied brakes to enjoy the sea view and catch the mind-blowing pictures on their cell phone. But I had no idea they would stop. Luckily, I hit the brakes at the last minute, and a collision was averted by the thinnest of margin,” said Manoj Nooranad, a temple priest.

Potholes turn villain as well

Unlike the usual four-lane highway stretch, the two-lane elevated highway is narrow. Potholes which have begun surfacing towards the Kalarcode side often catches motorists by surprise.

The bypass, a joint venture project of the Centre and the Kerala Government, was completed in 2020, after a delay of 40 years. The foundation stone was laid as early as 1980, but the work suffered inordinate delay due to financial and land constraints. Construction activities resumed in 2005 but got stuck at the last leg due to a delay in getting the rail nod to install girders as part of the construction of two RoBs at Malikamukku and Kuthirapanthy.

So next time you enter the ‘fast lane’, focus on driving and not be distracted by the scenic seaview. You can enjoy the same by getting off the elevated highway and proceeding to the beach if time permits.