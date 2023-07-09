Kozhikode man killed in Saudi road accident, two other Malayalis injured

A youngster from Kozhikode was killed while two other Malayalis suffered injuries in a road accident at Abha in Saudi Arabia.

The deceased, Haris, 32, a native of Cheruvadi in Kozhikode, was employed as an electrician in Saudi.

His friends, Mujeeb Rahman and Fajir Sadiq, hailing from Mukkam in Kozhikode and Vazhakkad in Malappuram respectively, are being treated at hospitals in Abha.

The trio was headed to Rijal Almaa when their van lost control and crashed.

Haris had entered Saudi six months ago on a fresh Visa. It was his second stint in Saudi.

Haris leaves his wife Faseeha and children, Muhammed Sayyan (five) and Ayisha (two). Aalikutty and Ayishumma were his parents.