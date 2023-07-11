Patient dies after ambulance driver in Paravur allegedly delays service over Rs 900 payment

Kochi: An elderly woman in the Ernakulam district died of fever on Tuesday after an ambulance driver allegedly refused to drive her to a hospital until he was paid Rs 900 for the service.

The incident occurred at Chittatukara near North Paravur.

Relatives of 70-year-old Asma have accused Antony, the ambulance driver at the Taluk Hospital at Paravur, of causing a delay of about 30 minutes over his fee.

Asma was rushed to the Taluk Hospital with a high fever, but was referred to the General Hospital.

"When we were helping her into the ambulance, the driver demanded Rs 900. All I had in my bag was Rs 700, but he refused to go with that," said Sulfath, Asma's daughter.

According to Sulfath, the doctors at the General Hospital said they could have saved Asma had she been brought in early. "They gave her an injection, but she died," Sulfath said.

The family has lodged a complaint with the health minister. Meanwhile, the ambulance driver has been temporarily suspended.