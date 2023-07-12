Man behind Bengaluru murders of IT firm MD, CEO is a TikTok star

Bengaluru: J Felix, the suspected murderer of two top-level executives of an IT firm here on Tuesday evening, has been arrested by the city police. His three accomplices too have been nabbed a night after the deadly crime that stunned the Garden City.

And more shocking details of the main accused, who hacked to death two of his former employers -— Kottayam native R Vinu Kumar (47), the CEO of the internet services company Aironics Media — and the company Managing Director Phanindra Subramanya (36).

The accused barged into the company office at Amrutahalli at 4 pm Tuesday and attacked Subramanya, and Kumar, who came to rescue him, with sharp weapons before fleeing from the spot. All had gone into hiding after the incident.

Felix, a TikTok star, is known as ‘Joker Felix’ in social media circles. A pic of him with his face having a tattoo of ‘Joker’, colouring his hair, donning a golden earring, and wearing a yellow sunglass to get the peculiar look of the villain character of DC comics, is doing the rounds in the social media. He had quit Aironics Media with the dream to start his own company.

Apparent motive

The Aeronics company was established a year ago. Felix and the victims were running similar businesses, and it is reported that the interference of the Aeronics Company in Felix's business led to the attack.

The accused reportedly conspired to murder Aironics MD Phanindra Subramanya upon realizing that the latter poses a major challenge in turning his venture profitable.

Eerie warning

Felix, who was active on Instagram, gave a hint of the same nine hours before committing the gruesome murders. He had even shared his pic, painting his body in colours with his eyes wearing a cold look in a black hue and his mouth in red blood paint.

“People in this world are cheats and always go on flattering. So, I will harm the humans on this planet. I will cause pain only to the bad people. I won’t harm a good individual,” his post read. In his Insta account, he describes himself as ‘ripper’.

According to police, three others had accompanied Felix in carrying out the heinous crime in front of other employees. The gang hacked and stabbed the top two officials who were working on the first and third floors.

The attackers fled the scene soon after the incident. The police who rushed to the scene after learning about the incident rushed both of them to the hospital, but they died on the way.

The bodies have been shifted to Manipal Hospital for post-mortem. The attack took place at the company's office at Pamba Extension at Amritahalli.