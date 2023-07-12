Malayali CEO, MD of tech firm hacked to death by former employee in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Chief Executive Officer and the Managing Director of an IT firm in Bengaluru were hacked to death by a former employee on Tuesday.

One of the deceased R Vinu Kumar (47), hailing from Rukmini Vilasam house at Panachikkad in Kerala's Kottayam district, was the CEO of the internet services company Aironics Media.

The other victim Phanindra Subramanya was the Managing Director of the firm.

The macabre incident that shocked the city took place at 4 pm.

The Bengaluru city police have launched a hunt for the accused Felix and two others who trespassed into the company’s office at Pampa Extension, Amrutahalli, and hacked the two persons to death with a sword. Aironics was functioning from a house converted into an office building.

'The accused barged into the Aironics office and attacked the MD and CEO with a sharp object,' DCP Northeast Laxmi Prasad said. The two died en route to the hospital.

Felix, who worked with Aironics Media earlier, had launched an internet company of his own. The police have come to the conclusion that rivalry over issues related to the business led to the murders.

The accused are now on the run, police said. A case has been registered and police are on a search to nab the accused.

Vinu Kumar is survived by his wife Sreeja and two children.