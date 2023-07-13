Kerala reports 6 more fever deaths, health dept asks public to excercise caution

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the rapid spread of contagious diseases in Kerala, six more people died of fever on Thursday. Malaria, H1N1, rat fever (leptospirosis) and dengue cases are on the increase in the state, healthcare experts said.

On Thursday, 11,813 people sought treatment for fever in various hospitals across the state. Kerala has been reporting over 12,000 fever cases daily for the past many days.

Meanwhile, 150 fresh dengue cases were recorded in the state on Thursday. Triggering panic, chickenpox cases are also surging in the state, Manorama News reported. While 71 cases of chickenpox were recorded, seven people each were found infected with leptospirosis (rat fever) and H1N1 on Thursday.

The health department has asked the public to exercise extreme caution to prevent the spread of contagious diseases. The next three days should be observed as 'dry days' to check the breeding of mosquitoes, the health department said in an advisory.

It is learnt that incessant rain will increase the chance of rat fever and dengue in the coming days.