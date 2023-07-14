Malayalam
Sreelekshmi enters wedlock fortnight after spurned lover killed father in Varkala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 14, 2023 01:15 PM IST
Vinu and Sreelekshmi
Vinu and Sreelekshmi. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A grief-stricken Sreelekshmi entered wedlock with Vinu on Friday, fulfilling the wish of her father, who was murdered on the eve of her scheduled wedding 15 days back.

On June 28, 63-year-old G Raju, a native of Vadasserikonam, was brutally beaten to death in Kallambalam by his neighbour Jishnu and friends.

Though Sreelekshmi deeply missed her father on the most precious day of her life, her face also reflected the gratification of fulfilling her father's last wish.

It was a simple function held at Sarada Madom, Varkala, with only close relatives and friends invited for the wedding. Tears filled in the eyes of onlookers as Sreelekshmi folded her hands and offered prayers before a framed photo of her father. She also went to his grave to seek blessings before entering the ‘mandap’.

The murder, which shocked the entire Kerala, happened just hours before her marriage which was scheduled for June 28.

Four persons – Jishnu (alias Chikku; 26), a resident of J J Palace, Valiyavilakam, his sibling Jijin (Appu; 25), Manu of Manu Bhavan (26) and Sham Kumar (26) of K S Nandanam were arrested following the incident.

According to the police, the accused Jishnu and Raju's daughter Sreelekshmi were in a relationship earlier. The family had rejected Jishnu's marriage proposal before proceeding with another alliance.

The accused initially targeted Sreelekshmi but began assaulting Raju when he tried to prevent the attack.

