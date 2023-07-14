Wild elephant buried on rubber plantation in Thrissur, Forest dept starts probe

Thrissur: The carcass of a wild elephant was found buried on a rubber plantation near a forest area under the Machad Range in Thrisur on Friday. A senior forest official said the carcass is suspected to be around 15 days to one month old.

The carcass is believed to be of an elephant that was less than 15 years old. It was found in the property belonging to Roy. He is now absconding.

The Forest department used an excavator and unearthed the skeleton of the elephant. Photo: Manorama

The Forest department used an excavator and unearthed the skeleton of an elephant with a portion of a tusk missing. It is suspected that this portion that was cut off from the elephant was seized on July 1from Kodanad. It is understood that both the missing portion of the tusk and the one seized are of the same measurements. The tusk will be send to Thrissur for further inspection.

"The inspection was conducted based on information received by the Machad range officer. We found the carcass of the elephant. The post-mortem is going on. We are yet to ascertain the reason behind the death," the forest official said.

Meanwhile, state Forest Minister A K Saseendran told the media that there was some mystery behind the incident.

"If the elephant was electrocuted from the power lines, then the locals could have informed us. If someone had killed the elephant, we would take strong action," Saseendran said.

(With PTI inputs)