Salary disbursement: KSRTC's CMD reluctant to continue in post; Fin dept's funds insufficient

Thiruvananthapuram: The salaries of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) employees for the current month have not been disbursed even by the 15th, as the government, which is holding discussions to implement a high-speed rail project at a cost of Rs 1 lakh crore, cannot spare a mere Rs 20 crore for the public sector organisation.

Chairman and Managing Director of the KSRTC Biju Prabhakar met Transport Minister Antony Raju on Friday, informing him that if the Finance Department continues its stance, it would be impossible to pay the salaries and allowances to the employees for Onam. He added that it was difficult for him to continue in the post under those circumstances, and requesting that he be relieved of this responsibility.

The first installment of the salary, which is normally given before the 5th of every month, was disbursed late on Friday night. The High Court has ordered that if the entire salary is not paid before July 20, the CMD must present himself in court to provide an explanation. It is learned that Biju Prabhakar has requested that the Minister relieve him of the post after this date. The funds granted by the Finance Department are sufficient only for disbursing the first installment.

The issue has triggered protests from trade unions. Glass furnishing in a part of the office of the CMD was shattered during the scuffle that broke out between the police and members of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), who were arrested after they picketed the main office of the KSRTC in protest against the non-payment of salaries. Sixteen leaders of the organisation who were arrested included the general secretary and the president of the KSRTC Employees’ Sangh.

A march was taken to the residence of Biju Prabhakar on Friday under the leadership of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC). The police blocked the protesters at Thirumala, near the residence.

The complaint of the Transport Department is that the Finance Department is sabotaging the promise given by the Chief Minister. Transport Minister Antony Raju has publicly stated his displeasure with the Finance Department. Given the present situation, leaders of the CPM’s labour wing, the Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU), are hesitant to appear before the employees. The KSRTC is facing such a crisis despite earning a record revenue of Rs 225 crore last month. The Chief Minister’s promise was that the whole salary would be paid before the 5th of the month.

Meanwhile, the High Court will take up for hearing a contempt petition filed by the pensioners’ organisation against the CMD of the KSRTC and the Chief Secretary for defaulting on the payment of pension for the past two months on July 18.

KSRTC's directive on student concessions stayed

The High Court has stayed for a month the decision by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) that only a 30% concession in the fare would be extended to students of unaided and self-financing educational institutions. The order was passed by Justice C S Dias on a petition filed by the Kerala CBSE School Managements’ Association and two students, praying for a stay on clause 4 of the memorandum issued by the KSRTC Managing Director on February 27. The court, which adjourned the case until August 9, ordered the issue of notice to the government and the KSRTC.

The directive of the CMD stated that concession cards would be issued to students of self-financing colleges and unaided schools at a 30% discount on the fare and that the remaining amount should be paid by the management of the institutes and students at an equal share of 35% each. The petition challenged this condition.

Technical glitches

Meanwhile, Finance Minister K N Balagopal aid that the funds required for the payment of salaries this month to the employees of the KSRTC have been sanctioned, but some technical problems are holding up the transfer of the money. He said the policy of the government was to help out the KSRTC whenever it was possible to do so.