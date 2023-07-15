Keralite among 10 killed in massive fire in Saudi Arabia

Dammam: Ten people, including a Keralite, were killed in a massive fire that broke out at Al-Ahsa in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The deceased is Poonthura native Ajmal Shahjahan alias Nizam, who lives near Nedumangad Azheekot in Thiruvananthapuram. He is survived by wife Najima Biwi and children Muhammad Ajmal, Alzalna and Afzal.

Ten people died in a fire at a workshop in the industrial area of Al Ahsa Hufof on Friday evening. The other victims hailed from Bangladesh.

All the victims lived above the workshop. The workshop employees had worked till dawn as Friday was a holiday. They were fast asleep when the fire spread from the workshop to the premises.

The fire was brought under control by around 10 fire brigades from different centres. The bodies were moved from the accommodation above after this.