Mystery looms over death of wild elephant in Thrissur, search on for absconding accused

Thrissur: Police have intensified the probe into the mysterious death of a wild elephant at Mulloorkkara here. The carcass of the 15-year-old elephant with a missing trunk was found buried at a private property in Mulloorkkara on Friday. A team of police in charge of the investigation has headed to Goa in search of the land owner Roy, a native of Vazhakode.



Four people who helped Roy are also absconding from the police. The forest department assume that the elephant was electrocuted to death in a trap set for wild boar on June 14.

A DNA test of the ivory will be conducted on Saturday. The carcass will be cremated after the procedures.

A total of 6 people are booked in the case. Among them, two are remanded and five are absconding.

The arrest of one of the accused Akhil Mohan with elephant ivory revealed the mysterious death of the elephant. He was nabbed by the police while attempting to sell the ivory.

The carcass, which was roughly 20 days old, was found buried on Roy's land near the forest area under the Machad Range in the district. On Friday, police took Akhil to the land where the elephant was buried for evidence collection.

Meanwhile, forest minister AK Saseendran has ordered a probe into the incident.

Talking to reporters in Kannur, Saseendran said the elephant might have been electrocuted or killed by other means. "If it was electrocuted or found dead, the locals could have informed the forest department. But it did not happen. The concerned DFOs have been instructed to conduct a probe. The police will also probe the matter," Saseendran said.

Launching the investigation, forest officials said they were examining if there was any connection between the incident and a recent seizure of a tusk from Kodanad range in Ernakulam district. Forest officials said the search was conducted based on a tip-off they received yesterday. Machad Range Forest Officer Sreedevi Madhusoodhanan told the media that they had conducted a preliminary inquiry based on the tip-off, which proved correct.

(With PTI inputs)