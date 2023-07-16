Malayalam
Pedestrian dies as truck drags him 100m in Kottayam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 16, 2023 11:05 AM IST Updated: July 16, 2023 11:15 AM IST
Murali who was on his morning walk met with the accident after his leg got trapped on a rope that got unfastened from a lorry which carried vegetables.
Kottayam: A 50-year-old man was killed after being dragged by a truck at Samkranthi here on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Samkranthi resident Murali, an employee at a Dry cleaning centre. Murali who was on his morning walk met with the accident after his leg got trapped on a rope that got unfastened from a lorry which carried vegetables.

His leg and body were found in two different spots of the road. It is learnt that the truck dragged him to nearly 100 metres.

The Lorry driver and cleaner came to know about the gruesome accident when they stopped the vehicle to collect the vegetables that fell on the road. Gandhi Nagar police arrested the duo.

