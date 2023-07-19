Thiruvananthapuram: Family of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has denied official honours during the funeral to be held on Thursday.

The veteran Congress leader had earlier informed his family that his funeral should be kept simple with no official honours.

Chandy's wife Mariyamma has informed the Public Administration Department in writing that only religious ceremonies are sufficient and official honours should be avoided during the funeral.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, however, had informed his Cabinet that Oommen Chandy should be awarded full state honours.

The Chief Secretary was directed to seek the opinion of Chandy's family in this regard. The Cabinet also offered their deepest condolences to the former CM's family.

Oommen Chandy's funeral is scheduled to take place at 3.30 pm at the St George Orthodox Church, Puthuppally. His Holiness Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, the Supreme Head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, will lead the funeral rites.

A condolence meet will be conducted at 5pm.