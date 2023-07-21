CMDRF misuse case: Lokayukta postpones hearing to Aug 7

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Lokayukta has deferred the hearing in the case over the alleged misuse of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to August 7 following a request in this regard by the complainant.

A year back, a three-member bench of the Lokayukta had decided to take up the case after conducting the hearing. However, the case was then referred to its larger bench to decide whether the decisions taken by the Cabinet can be subjected to investigation under the provisions of the Kerala Lokayukta Act and also the merit of the allegations.

Petitioner R S Sasikumar questioned the same in the High Court. He also submitted a request with the Lokayukta, asking it not to consider the case until the High Court passes a verdict. However, the High Court deferred the case.

Sasikumar, who is a civic activist, has now demanded that the Lokayukta too postpone the case hearing.

The case

Sasikumar had filed the case in 2018, alleging misuse of CMDRF. He had alleged that the money was given to those who were not eligible for relief. While a sum of Rs 25 lakh was granted to the family of NCP leader Uzhavoor Vijayan, the family of former Chengannur MLA KK Ramachandran Nair was given Rs 8.5 lakh. The family of a policeman who died in a car accident while accompanying former CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was given Rs 20 lakh as relief.

The plea to the anti-corruption ombudsman was filed by Sasikumar in September 2018.