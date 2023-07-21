Malayalam
Japanese Encephalitis confirmed in Kozhikode toddler

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 21, 2023 12:44 AM IST
Representational image.
Kozhikode: Japanese Encephalitis (JE) has been confirmed in a four-year-old boy child in Kozhikode.

The tests done at the National Institute of Virology in Pune has confirmed the mosquito-borne viral disease in the child from Chevarambalam near Chevayur in the city.

The toddler had been admitted to the IMCH on July 15 with high fever, neck pain and headache.

The microbiology department at the Medical College in Kozhikode had diagnosed the disease.

According to the World Health Organisation, the common symptoms of JE are headache, fever, mental confusion and delirium.

