Puthuppally bypoll: Chandy Oommen favourite for UDF seat as Achu says she's not interested

Kottayam: Oommen Chandy's daughter Achu Oommen has made it clear that she does not want to enter politics giving a boost to her brother Chandy Oommen's potential candidacy in the Puthuppally bypoll.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran had said earlier that a family member of the late Oommen Chandy would contest for the vacant Assembly seat.

"Chandy is a deserving candidate, but that decision is with the Congress party," Achu Oommen told mediapersons here on Sunday.

Achu said though the talks were too early and should have been avoided, she thought it was necessary to clarify considering the numerous debates on social media.

"I'm nobody to say who should contest, I only wish to clarify that I don't want to enter politics."

Label of Oommen Chandy's daugther is enough

"I'm Oommen Chandy's daughter and that is the label I wish to live with," said Achu Oommen distancing herself from involvement in active politics.

Chandy Oommen seated beside the mortal remains of his father Oommen Chandy during funeral procession on July 19, 2023. Photo: Rinku Raj/Manorama

On the significance of Chandy Oommen contesting from their father's seat at Puthuppally, she added: "If the party decides that it will be an honour for the family."

Two-time Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy died on July 18 at the age of 79. He had represented the Puthuppally constituency for a record 53 years in a row.