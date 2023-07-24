Country boat accident: Body of missing youth recovered in Thrissur

Thrissur: After more than 12 hours long search, Fire Force and National Disaster Response Force have recovered the body of the youth who drowned on a Kole wetland (waterlogged field) at Panamukku here. The deceased has been identified as Aashik, a resident of Nedupuzha.



The youth met with the accident while taking a ride on an abandoned boat which was partially damaged. Two of his friends who accompanied him had a narrow escape after they managed to swim to safety. The accident took place around 6.00 pm on Sunday.

His body was reportedly recovered from the spot where the country boat capsized. It is learnt that he got trapped in the aquatic weeds on the water body.

The body was found when the NDRF carried out a search in the waterlogged field on Monday morning.

Initially, the rescue mission was launched under a team of scuba divers. Thrissur district collector Krishna Teja visited the spot on Sunday to monitor the rescue mission.