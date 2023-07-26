Bar license fee hiked by Rs5 lakh in Kerala, Cabinet approves new liquor policy

Thiruvananthapuram: The bar license fee was increased from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 35 lakh in the state on Wednesday as part of the new liquor policy.

The Kerala cabinet approved the new policy for this financial year on Wednesday. Excise Minister MB Rajesh will meet the media at 1 pm to announce the liquor policy.

According to reports, there is no significant change in the new policy compared to last year.

The dry day on the first day of the month is likely to stay for the time being. Trade unions had protested against the cancellation of dry day. As liquor sales increase on the day before, the government does not incur much loss due to the practice.

Though a decision to distribute alcohol in IT parks was taken last year, it is yet to be implemented. The government is considering IT sector's demand to reduce the fee. An Assembly Subject Committee is looking at the matter.

The new liquor policy is also likely to have instructions on the operation of toddy shops.

The new liquor policy which was to be announced in April was delayed due to various reasons.