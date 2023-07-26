Crocodile attack suspected after dairy farmer goes missing near dam in Wayanad

Wayanad: Villagers have raised the suspicion of a crocodile attack after a dairy farmer went missing near the reservoir of the Karappuzha Dam Wednesday afternoon.

Kunduvayal Keezhanikkal Surendran, 55, a native of Murani near Meenangadi went missing while he was cutting grass for cattle near the lower reaches of the river.

Kunduvayal Keezhanikkal Surendran, 55, a native of Murani near Meenangadi. Photo: Special arrangement

According to reports, there were marks on the river bank, which seemed to indicate that something was dragged into the water.

Biju Antony, Station House Officer, Meenangadi, said: “Earlier, there were reports that a crocodile was found in the locality which had attacked cattle.”

The search operation is underway with the help of the Fire and Rescue unit from Sulthan Bathery. Villagers and cops are also involved in the rescue mission.

The shutters of the Karappuzha Dam were closed to reduce the water level in the river. The police have registered a man missing case.