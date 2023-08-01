Malayalam
Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu booked for reckless driving

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 01, 2023 10:22 AM IST Updated: August 01, 2023 10:58 AM IST
Suraj Venjaramoodu
Suraj Venjaramoodu. File photo: Manorama
Kochi: A case was registered against Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu on Tuesday for causing an accident through reckless driving.

The accident took place near Palarivattam Pipeline Road at 11.30 pm on Saturday. Suraj's car collided with a bike driven by Manjeri native Sarath.

Sarath was admitted to the hospital with injuries including broken bones.

The car was inspected by the Motor Vehicles Department. The department will decide on the penalty. The possible penalties include license suspension and participation in awareness classes. A show cause notice will also be issued to Suraj.

Suraj Venjaramoodu, a popular comedian and actor, has won a National Film Award and three Kerala State Film Awards.

