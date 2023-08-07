Malayalam
Gold worth Rs 1.25 cr stolen from finance firm in Kottayam, CCTV DVR too missing

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 07, 2023 07:24 PM IST
The robbery took place at Mandiram Junction near Chingavanam, Kottayam. Photo: Screengrab/Manorama News
Kottayam: A finance firm at Chingavanam in Kottayam was robbed of Rs 8 lakh and gold worth Rs 1.25 crore, possibly over the weekend, said the police.

A staff who came to open the firm Monday morning found the shutter unlocked.

According to reports, the DVR of the CCTV installed at the firm is also missing. The cops found detergent sprinkled on the entrance and the premises, which they suspect was intended to confuse the sniffer dogs.

The locker room was found open, possibly using a gas cutter. The district police have formed a special team to investigate.

District Police Chief, K Karthik said an investigation team led by DySP Changanassery will probe.

According to reports, the shop was closed Friday evening and remained shut over the weekend.

