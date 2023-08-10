Idukki man held for murdering 80-year-old bedridden mother

Idukki: A 37-year-old man was arrested for murdering his 80-year-old bedridden mother at Maniyarankudi in Idukki.

Parambuliyil Thankamani succumbed to injuries on her head and neck on August 7 after undergoing treatment for a week. Her son, Sajeev has reportedly confessed to the murder.

According to the police, on the night of July 30, Sajeev tried to forcibly feed Thankamani, who refused to eat. “In a fit of anger, Sajeev hit his mother with the glass he was holding. Then he hit her head against the cot,” said Idukki CI Satheesh Kumar.

Sajeev told the neighbours and later the police that Thankamani suffered head injuries after falling off the cot. Sajeev was arrested on Wednesday and remanded to judicial custody on Thursday.

“However, during the inquest and postmortem, the cops and the forensic surgeon expressed doubts regarding the injuries on the back of the head and neck. Sajeev was taken into custody on Wednesday night and after three hours of questioning, he confessed. He was presented before Nedukandam court and is presently lodged in Muttom sub-jail,” the CI said.

The neighbours said Sajeev stayed with his mother. The local body members had suggested transferring her to a care centre, but he refused and assured them that he would take care of her.