Man tells Kochi police he stabbed woman friend to death for mocking his libido

Kochi: A man, who stabbed to death his woman friend at a budget hotel in Kaloor, Kochi, told the police that he murdered her for making fun of his libido.

The accused, Noushid, was arrested from the scene of crime Wednesday night. The victim, Reshma (27), was found lying in a pool of blood.

According to reports, Reshma, a native of Changanassery, was stabbed multiple times on her neck and hands after a heated argument.

Interrogated before killing

Noushid, who is a native of Balussery in Kozhikode, was the caretaker of the budget hotel at Kaloor.

According to reports, Noushid and Reshma connected over social media and had been friends for three years. Reshma worked as a lab assistant.

He allegedly invited her to the hotel Wednesday afternoon. The police recovered videos shot by Noushid on his phone, in which he questions Reshma over various issues.

Noushid believed Reshma performed black magic to harm him. He told the police that he was upset as she had made fun of his sexuality and talked about it with their mutual friends.