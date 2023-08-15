'Freedom belongs to all': CM Pinarayi Vijayan in I-Day message

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hoisted the national flag at the Central Stadium here as part of the 77th Independence Day celebrations.

In his Independence Day message the Chief Minister noted that freedom belongs to all and should not be restricted to any particular sector.

“Everyone should be seen equally and Kerala has been a model for the rest of our country by standing against social injustice together," the CM said.

“India is a diverse country and has been an independent country for the past seven decades. We have progressed so far in terms of income, life expectancy and education as compared to 1947. Indians plays a critical role in Information Technology and many other sectors. At the same time, we have a lot more to progress on the economic and scientific fronts. This realisation would help us to advance further,” he further said.

As a word of caution Pinarayi Vijayan also urged public to resist movements against scientific thinking.