Kerala govt announces free KSRTC ride for students from extremely poor homes

The state government has made travel in KSRTC (Kerala State Road Transport Corporation) buses free for students from extremely poor homes.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made the announcement on Wednesday after a meeting on the government's proposed Extreme Poverty Eradication Scheme.

The government declared last year that there are 64,006 extremely poor families in Kerala. The number was based on a door-to-door survey carried out by the Local Self-Government Department.

The state government has set November 2025 as the deadline for the eradication of extreme poverty. It plans to achieve the first phase this year and the second by 2024 end.

Besides announcing free KSRTC bus rides 'for educational needs', students from extremely poor families "will be ensured the option to study at schools near their homes after the tenth standard", the chief minister said.

"Scholarships for higher education, stipend and free food at college canteens will be provided," Pinarayi said.