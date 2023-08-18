Thrissur: A private bus overturned at Kanimangalam here on Friday.

Almost 30 amongst the 50 passengers were injured in the accident. The bus was full of passengers including women, children and elderly. The injured were admitted to Elite Hospital and Jubilee Mission Hospital in Thrissur.

The private bus named 'Christ' which held service in the route overturned while overtaking another vehicle. The police said that two people sustained serious injuries in the accident.

"There is no need to panic. Arrangements have been made to ensure that timely treatment is provided to the injured," Revenue Minister K Rajan said.

Bus accident site in Thrissur. Photo: Manorama/Screengrab

The Minister and District Collector will be visiting the accident site shortly.



A 3-km stretch of the road has been under construction for several months, local residents told Manorama News.

The elevation of one side of the road and the unevenness could be one of the reasons for the accident.

According the bus driver, the leaf of the vehicle broke during the incident. It is the spring that compensates for the up and down movement of the wheels as they go over uneven roads.