5 kg rice for 29.5 lakh students of govt schools this Onam

Our Correspondent
Published: August 20, 2023 09:34 AM IST Updated: August 20, 2023 09:48 AM IST
The Civil Supplies Department will directly deliver rice to the schools. File Photo: Onmanorama
Thiruvananthapuram: School students in Kerala who are beneficiaries of the mid-day meal scheme will be given 5 kilogram rice in view of the Onam festival.

A total of 29.5 lakh students in the state’s government-run schools are eligible for the state largesse.

The civil supplies department will directly deliver the rice to the schools.

General education minister V Sivankutty said Supplyco has been ordered to complete the distribution of rice before August 24.

As reported earlier, schools will be closed for the Onam holidays on August 25 and shall reopen on September 4. The first-term examinations in schools following the state syllabus are now on and will conclude on  August 24.

