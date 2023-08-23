Malayalam
Young lady doctor dies by suicide, 'unable to pursue higher studies'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 23, 2023 03:07 PM IST Updated: August 23, 2023 03:14 PM IST
ridhika-manisankar
Ridhika Manisankar. Photo: Facebook
Topic | Palakkad

Palakkad: A young Ayurveda doctor reportedly died by suicide at her husband’s house at Mezhathur in Palakkad on Tuesday night. Ridhika Manisankar was working as an Ayurveda practitioner at a private treatment centre in Peringode.

According to the FIR registered by Thrithala police, Ridhika (32), wife of Melepurath Veettil Vinod, hung herself between 9 pm and 10.45 pm inside the bathroom using a bath towel.

“The father of the deceased Manikandan told the investigating team Ridhika was upset that she could not pursue higher studies. She was first rushed to a private hospital in Koottanad on Tuesday night where she was declared brought dead. The body was shifted to Thrissur medical college on Wednesday for post-mortem,” said a police officer part of the inquest team.

The couple has a four-year-old son and a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

