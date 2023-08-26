Muvattupuzha: A Vigilance court in Muvattupuzha on Saturday dismissed a petition seeking investigation into the allegation that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan receieved money from a private firm.

The petition, which sought an inquiry against the chief minister and Veena, was dismissed citing lack of evidence.

The petitioner, Gireesh Babu of Kalamassery, named Pinarayi Vijayan, Veena Vijayan, UDF leaders Ramesh Chennithala, P K Kunhalikutty, V K Ibrahimkunju and 12 others as opposing parties.

Gireesh in his petition alleged that the mineral sand mining company got an undue advantage, special rights and consideration from the government by doling out a huge amount as a bribe.

He said four of the opposing parties named in the petition were members of the Legislative Assembly.

The petitioner demanded that a case be registered and an investigation be conducted under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Earlier, reports had emerged that Veena's firm allegedly received Rs 1.7 crore from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) without providing any service.