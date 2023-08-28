Bengaluru-bound Indigo flight aborts trip after anonymous bomb threat at Kochi airport

Kochi: The Kochi airport came to a standstill after an anonymous bomb threat was issued. As per reports, it was claimed that a bomb had been planted in a Bengaluru-bound Indigo flight that was scheduled for take-off at 10.30 am.

The flight, which was preparing for take-off, was alerted to suspend the trip, following which the passengers and their luggage were offloaded.

At present, the police and bomb squad are conducting a thorough examination of the flight.

Services will resume only after authorities confirm that the threat was a hoax.