Bengaluru-bound Indigo flight aborts trip after anonymous bomb threat at Kochi airport

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 28, 2023 12:45 PM IST
Representative image: Shutterstock/Ja Crispy
Kochi: The Kochi airport came to a standstill after an anonymous bomb threat was issued. As per reports, it was claimed that a bomb had been planted in a Bengaluru-bound Indigo flight that was scheduled for take-off at 10.30 am. 

The flight, which was preparing for take-off, was alerted to suspend the trip, following which the passengers and their luggage were offloaded.

At present, the police and bomb squad are conducting a thorough examination of the flight. 

Services will resume only after authorities confirm that the threat was a hoax.

