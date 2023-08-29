Father, son die as car rams into truck at Kovilpalayam

Coimbatore: A youth and his father died after the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck at Kovilpalayam here in the wee hours on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Parameshwaran (48), owner of Meenakshipuram-based Amman Earth Movers, and his son Rohit (21), natives of Moolathara in the Palakkad district.

According to cops, the mishap occurred at 12.45 am.

The father-son duo was returning from Bangalore, where they had gone in connection with the admission of his daughter. The truck, coming from the opposite direction, collided head-on with the car. The coconut timber, loaded in the truck, pierced into the car in the collision impact.

The bodies have been kept at the Pollachi Government Hospital and will be handed over to relatives after carrying out the autopsy.