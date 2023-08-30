Malayalam
Youth dies as car falls into pit dug for road construction in Attingal

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 30, 2023 10:08 AM IST
Photo: Manorama News/ Screengrab
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A man died after his car fell into a pit dug for road construction.

Dominic Sabu (21), a native of Palachira Mannak, died in the accident on the Thiruvananthapuram-Attingal bypass around 11.30 pm on Tuesday.

Five people, who were travelling with Sabu in the car, were admitted to a hospital with injuries. The car was going towards Kollam when the accident happened.

Highway construction has been going on the stretch for some time. The work is progressing there at great depth. The car fell into one such pit.

