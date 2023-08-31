Bevco's Onam sale sets record as tipplers gulp down liquor worth Rs 759 cr

Thiruvananthapuram: The Beverages Corporation of Kerala (Bevco) has registered record sales during Onam season with a turnover of Rs 759 crore in the past 10 days.



Amid the financial crisis, this came as a big relief to the state government as it collected Rs 675 crore from tax on liquor.

Jawan, Kerala's popular rum brand, found the largest takers with 6,35,000 litre sold in 10 days.

Recently, the state government increased the production of Jawan in view of its demand in the market.

It is observed that the outlets generated an additional income of Rs 59 crore compared to the Onam sale in 2022.

When customers bought liquor worth Rs 116 crore on August 28 (Uthradam day), August 30 saw a sale of Rs 91 crore.

Compared to last year, the Uthradam day sale this year increased by Rs 4 crore.

Bevco outlet near Nedumbal in Thrissur's Irinjalakuda recorded the highest sales of Rs 1.06 crore.

Talking to Manorama, Bevco manager Satheesan revealed that the rise in the number of outlets and premium supermarkets led to the huge turnover this season.