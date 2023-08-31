Malayalam
Morkanikkara murder: Four arrested, brawl amid procession led to incident

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 31, 2023 09:59 AM IST
Arrest
Representational Image. Photo: IANS
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: Four persons have been arrested in connection with a youth's murder during the Kummattikali procession at Morkanikkara here on Wednesday.

Polive have arrested Ananthakrishnan, Akshay, Sreeraj and Jishnu on Thursday morning. Two accused, Viswajit and Brahmajit, are absconding, said an official.

Akhil (28), a resident of Mulayam was stabbed to death during the procession at Morkanikkara, about nine kilometres away from the town.

Thrissur district hospital authorities said Akhil had died by the time he was brought to the hospital. The body is kept at the mortuary for post-mortem.

