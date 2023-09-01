Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Woman doctor files molestation complaint against former colleague of Ernakulam General Hospital

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 01, 2023 10:39 AM IST Updated: September 01, 2023 11:32 AM IST
Representational image: Manorama Online
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: A woman doctor, now settled abroad, has filed a complaint against a former senior doctor of Ernakulam Government General Hospital who tried to molest her while she was doing her house surgency there. 

She has forwarded the complaint against Dr Manoj, former head of the general medicine department, to the director of the health department and Ernakulam Govt. general hospital superintendent.

As per the complaint, the incident took place in February 2019.

RELATED ARTICLES

The woman opened up about her ordeal in a Facebook post. She alleged that Dr Manoj groped her and tried to forcibly kiss her when she went to his consultation room to file a complaint against another senior consultant.

She said she did tell about the senior doctor's misbehaviour to her colleagues. Justifying her decision to lodge the complaint four years after the incident, she said the delay was due to her fear that a complaint against Dr Manoj would jeopardise her career.

At present, Dr Manoj is working with a hospital in Ernakulam.

Manorama News reported that the superintendent of the general hospital has forwarded the woman doctor's complaint to police.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.