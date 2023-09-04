Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Country-boat capsizes in Peechi Dam reservoir, search on for three youths

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 04, 2023 07:20 PM IST
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: A rescue operation is underway for three youths who have gone missing in the reservoir of the Peechi Dam after their boat capsized on Monday afternoon.

According to the Peechi Police, the incident took place at 4 pm. “There were four people in the country-boat. One of them swam to safety,” said the police.

Based on preliminary information, the youths are from Kollilad near Vaniyampara. The police said that survivor is weak so they are yet to gather information about the others who were onboard.

RELATED ARTICLES

It is understood that the youths were out fishing when the accident occurred.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.