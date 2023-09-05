Malayalam
Ernakulam youth hacks girl, dies by suicide

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 05, 2023 04:38 PM IST
Crime Scene | Representational Image (Photo - Istockphoto/adamkaz)
Representational Image
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: A young man took his own life after hacking a girl and grievously injuring her at the latter's house in Kuruppumpadi, near Rayamangalam, in Ernakulam district.

The accused Basil (21), of Mukalamcheri in Iringol, attacked Alka Anna Binu (20), daughter of Binu Jacob and Manju.

Alka's grandparents Ouseph and Chinnamma were also injured in the incident.

After the attack, Basil hung himself at his house. The incident happened around 11.30 am on Tuesday.

Alka and her grandparents are also undergoing treatment at the hospital.

