Madrassa teacher dies after falling from upper floor of mosque in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A Madrassa teacher died after falling from the upper floor of a mosque in Kuttichira in Kozhikode city on Tuesday.

The deceased is Kolathottil Abdul Majeed (54) from West Vennakkod, Kozhikode district, who had been a Madrassa teacher for three decades.

According to reports, Majeed had walked upstairs after Zuhr Namaz at noon and was later found lying down on the floor.

People in the neighbourhood rushed him to the General Hospital at the beach, where the death was confirmed. He taught at Muchunthi Ihyaudheen Madrassa.