Kerala man stabbed to death by live-in partner in Bengaluru

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 06, 2023 06:20 PM IST
Representational image.
A Malayali man was stabbed to death by his live-in partner in Bengaluru, the police said on Wednesday.

Renuka, 24, from Belagavi, killed her partner Javed, 29, from Kerala over some domestic dispute, the police said. The incident occurred in Hulimavu police station limits on Tuesday.

According to police, Renuka and Javed, who repaired cell phones, lived together at a service apartment in Akshaya Nagar. Both quarrelled often.

On Tuesday, in a fit of rage, Renuka stabbed Javed in the chest with a knife, the police said.

Though Javed was taken to a hospital immediately, he succumbed to injuries on the way. Police said they have taken Renuka into custody.
(With IANS inputs)

